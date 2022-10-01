Film Hub NI brings Irish Language Collective film tour to Limavady and Portstewart

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Services is delighted to be part of Film Hub NI’s first ever Irish Language Collective film tour as it brings screenings of ‘Róise & Frank’ to Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

An up-lifting tale of a shaggy dog, a grieving widow, a young hurling star and finding hope in the darkest of places, Róise & Frank has been a massive success on the festival circuit, winning numerous awards including Best Ensemble at Dublin International Film Festival and the Audience Award winner at both the Santa Barbara and Sonoma International Film Festivals.

The heart-warming film tells the story of recently widowed Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who is struggling after the death of her husband Frank. Grief-stricken and lonely, Róise’s son Alan worries that she is distancing herself from those who care for her, but when a stray dog starts to follow her every move, a rejuvenated Róise starts to believe in the reincarnation of her husband, and that he has come back to be with her again as well as coach the local sports team.

Róise & Frank will screen at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre on Thursday 6th October and Flowerfield Arts Centre on Thursday 20th October, both starting at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person and can be booked online via www.flowerfield.org and www.roevalleyarts.com. Alternatively, ring Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 or Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on 028 7776 0650.

Please note, this is an Irish language film, with English subtitles.