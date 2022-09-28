‘Magnificent’ rocking horse made in Cloughmills Mens Shed by partially paralyzed woodturner

Bob Dwyer, with his latest hand crafted Rocking Horse, at the Men's Shed in Cloughmills on Thursday. WK39-009CR-BM

Wednesday 28 September 2022 11:19

THE Mill in Cloughmills village is a real hive of activity for local men and women of the Community Action Team who enjoy learning a new skill or passing on their knowledge to others in a safe and relaxed social setting at the community garden and repurposed buildings at the Mill.
One of the great projects at the mill is the Men’s shed which opened its doors some five years ago.
ROCKING HORSE
One of the more unusual objects made at the Men's Shed has just been finished and what a delight it will make for some lucky child ; a fully dressed traditional rocking horse, accessorised with real leather bridle, reins and saddle and authentic horsehair for its mane and tail.
This magnificent work of art was made by shed member, Bob Dwyer, using all the facilities in the shed...

