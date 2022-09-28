Junior Park Run celebrates 4th birthday in Riverside Park, Ballymoney

JUNIOR Park Run will be celebrate it's 4th birthday this Sunday October 2 in Riverside Park Ballymoney.

A Junior Park Run spokesperson said:

“Well guys! Its hard to believe that its been 4 years since we had our First ever junior parkun event in Riverside Park.

“We have had the pleasure of watching 100's of young athletes improve their fitness and social skills over the last 4 years,and will continue to do so for many years to come.

“This week we would love to have as big a crowd of junior park runners join us for our birthday run!

“To make things interesting, we intend to run our usual route, in reverse!!! Starting at the finish line and running round the course until you finish at the start!!

“Even if you have never run with us before, we would love for you to join us for this special birthday run.

“If you are aged 4-14, you can register to run at: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/?section=form

“Once registered you will be issued a personal barcode which you bring along to the event each week. Either a printed version or a screen shot.

“Meet us at 9.20am right beside the main carpark of Riverside Park ( Armour Ave, Ballymoney BT53 7AG) for our pre run brief.

We set off at 9.30am to run a fully Marshalled 2km run in the park.

Parents are welcome to run alongside your children for support or even better, to slip on a hi viz, and help us Marshall the course by clapping and cheering for ALL the kids there on the day!

“We look forward to seeing you all there on Sunday!”

Main details:

When: Sunday 2nd October

Time: 9.30am start whistle

Where: Riverside Park Ballymoney (“The duck pond")

The Junior parkrun Core Team look forward to seeing you all there!