Unions reject council pay deal

UNIONS have rejected an improved pay offer from Causeway Coast and Glens Council, the Chronicle understands.

Members of the Unite Union began strike action three weeks ago causing limited disruption to council services.

Councillors have already met twice in the hope of agreeing an acceptable offer amid threats from other unions to join Unite colleagues on the picket lines.

A package, backed by a slim majority of councillors, was put to the union last week that would have seen the lowest paid staff take home £26k including pension contributions.

However, councillors had already been told by Friday of the Joint Trade Unions' response.

Discussions on the union's demands were first held at Cloonavin on September 6 but they ended in stalemate.

Councillors were hopeful a resolution could be achieved at a rescheduled meeting one week later.

Papers had been issued to elected members but the matter was removed from the agenda when the Queen's death was announced.

It was reconvened last Wednesday, two days after her funeral.

Though meetings have been held behind closed doors, it’s understood the chamber has split over the union's demands.

The council's largest party, the DUP, is prepared to offer nothing more than a nationally negotiated pay deal from earlier this year which, the party says, would give the lowest paid workers the equivalent of a 9.8 per cent increase.

The union says the offer fails to provide protection against the escalating cost of living crisis.

Union demands to automatically bump workers up the pay scale and for delivery of hardship payments were initially backed by Sinn Féin but rejected on the casting vote of the DUP mayor.

His party said it would cost the equivalent of a seven percent rates rise on every household's bill.

It's understood agreement was reached last Wednesday on a compromise proposed by PUP councillor Russell Watton.

“I am hopeful that the matter is resolved and we can move on,” he said afterwards.

However, the council is expected to confirm later today (Monday) that the offer has been rejected.

It's understood a third opportunity reach a deal acceptable the unions will be taken when the full council meets again on October 4.