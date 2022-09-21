Wm Pinkerton PS, Dervock marks HM Queen’s passing

LIKE many schools locally William Pinkerton PS in Dervock has been marking the death of HM Queen Elisabeth and the accession of King Charles to the Throne.

Back in January, the school had the privilege of being selected to be the first in Northern Ireland to receive a special Ceremonial Tree, then planted at the school as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, marking her Platinum Jubilee,

Commenting on behalf of the school, Principal Ms Julie Philpot said:

“This week in school we have been reflecting on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our focus has been on her historic 70 year reign, her service to our nation and her unwavering faith in The Lord Jesus.

“We held a special service of remembrance in school and laid floral tributes at our Queen's Jubilee commemorative tree. The children have also had the opportunity to record their memories and thoughts in words and pictures in our Book of Condolence which was also opened to all in our local community.

“The Board of Governors, staff, pupils, parents and the wider school community express our deepest sympathies to King Charles III, The Queen Consort and all members of the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was a woman of great faith and devotion to duty, a role model and inspiration to countless people across her reign and we are thankful for her example of integrity and compassion in leadership.

“We pray for King Charles III as he commences his reign, that he too may know the grace of God in his reign over our kingdom

“2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

Following the Queen's death the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative will be extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour of the late Queen.

The school was closed yesterday as a mark of respect on the day the Queen Elizabeth was .