Exciting winter plans for Ballymoney and District Gardening Club

BALLYMONEY and District Garden club commences its new session Monday 26 September. Despite there being no Flower Show for the last three years due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the members have not been idle.

It has been a case of ‘no show, keep on growing’. As readers will be aware, members of the club, show their produce each year, many winning prizes for their efforts. Without this focus, members of the committee have used the time wisely to grow, create, build, alter and experiment

LOCKDOWN JOURNEY

Kenny Bacon, club secretary, documented his journey through lockdown, marking opportunities of success...

For a full account of the activities of Kenny and other members, during lockdown, plus their exciting timetable of events in the coming months, read this week's Chronicle, in shops now.