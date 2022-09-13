Chronicle marks Queen's passing with a special issue

In an historic issue this week the Chronicle looks back on Her Majesty The Queen’s visits to this area. We report on the sadness surrounding her death last week and describe Sunday’s Proclamation of King Charles III at Ballymoney War Memorial.

In other news we have the latest on the council workers strike and how it will affect bin collections, also how a firm that provides litter enforcers is seeking to terminate its contract with the council and we have a special report and pictures on a civic tribute for a local 103 year old veteran.

Sport has been affected by the Queen's passing but we have all the latest action and news from football, GAA, golf and bowls.

All this and much, much more in your favourite local weekly newspaper - don't miss out, make sure of your copy today.