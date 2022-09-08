North Antrim  pays tribute as HM Queen passes away peacefully at Balmoral

IT is an end of an epoch, as HM The Queen passed away peacefully earlier this evening at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, where her family had gathered.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, was 96, having reigned for 70 years.

Her Majesty came to the throne in 1952 and the death of her father George VI and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The period of her reign has witnessed unprecedented social, political, cultural and technological change in the UK and across the world.

She is succeeded by her eldest son Charles, now King Charles III, who is now also head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries.

In a short statement, His Majesty the King said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said:

“It is with great sorrow while in parliament today I was told about Her Majesty’s passing.

“I believe I speak for all my constituents when I say no words can describe how monumentally important Her Majesty has been to this nation.

Our hearts are broken for our nation and for the royal family. We thank God for her witness and reign. She has been a supreme sovereign whose inspirational reign has impacted on all our constituents and all her subjects.

Our nation will now go into a period of mourning. We must thank God for her example and pray for her successor that he will know the grace of God in his reign over our kingdom. God Save the King.”

TUV leader Jim Alister has also released a statement, saying “no nation could have asked more from their monarch.”

He said: “The passing of Our Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a very sad day in the life of our nation.

“To the nation and almost everyone alive she has been an intrinsic part of our lives. Her steady leadership and devotion to duty have hallmarked a reign of unparalleled success. Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.

“With a new King everything will seem different, yet the abiding constancy of the monarchy and its centrality to our constitutional arrangements remains.

“In now conveying sympathy to the Royal Family I thank God for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. No nation could have asked for more from their monarch and no nation could have received more.”

Ballymoney UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson said:

“This is a day we could never have imagined, a day we thought would never come, a day of great sadness and the beginning of a National period of mourning.

“However as we come to terms with this sad news , we will reflect on a lifetime of service and achievement which will be unsurpassed potentially forever. Our Queen was a shining example to us all for over 70years, and will be remembered fondly by not only her own citizens but across the world.

“The recent loss of the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh must have had a significant impact on the Queen's life and her wellbeing, he was her rock and vise versa, both had a deep religious faith, they will no doubt be reunited today in Glory.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by this sad news, not only the Queen's family, but also those across the UK and the World who will also feel a deep sense of shock, sadness and loss.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be a loyal subject during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“That loyalty and allegiance will continue as the Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales inherits the huge weight and responsibility of the Crown. God Save the King !!!”