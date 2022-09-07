Swann congratulates the ‘Black Saturday’ public

THE public have been thanked by a leading North Antrim Sir Knight for their “magnificent support” of the traditional Last Saturday Royal Black county demonstration in Ballyclare.

The praise for both the public and the Royal Black Institution has come from Mr Robin Swann MLA, who was on parade with his preceptory.

Mr Swann is a Past Master in the Black.

Mr Swann said: “The community is to be highly commended for its magnificent support of County Antrim Grand Black Chapter’s parade in Ballyclare.

“The organizing Sir Knights are to be equally commended for hosting a very professional demonstration which enhanced the Black’s true Christian and family values.

“We all also give thanks to Almighty God for the good weather which the Last Saturday demonstration in Ballyclare enjoyed as well as for the safety of those on the march and watching.

“Praise must also be given to the professionalism of the police on duty and the emergency services which were on standby as well throughout the day.

“This year’s demonstration was one of the best attended in the history of Royal Black in the county.

“As

ell as the annual Last Saturday main and feeder parades, the community is also to be thanked and praised for its support of the various Black preceptories’ annual divine church parades and services.”