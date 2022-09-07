DUP Mayor ‘very pleased’ to visit local GAA event

DUP Mayor ‘very pleased’ to visit local GAA event

The DUP's Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens council, pictured with Limavady Cúchulainn’s GAA team. Picture: Ulster GAA Facebook.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

Wednesday 7 September 2022 12:01

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens’ DUP mayor has been speaking about his attendance at a GAA cross community event.

Last week the Chronicle revealed how Cllr Ivor Wallace visited a a Limavady Cúchulainns' training session in the days following his controversial refusal to host a reception the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team.

At the time Mr Wallace had said he would not hold events for organisations “wedded to one side or the other” adding his focus would be on “community and voluntary organisations.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354