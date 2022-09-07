DUP Mayor ‘very pleased’ to visit local GAA event

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens’ DUP mayor has been speaking about his attendance at a GAA cross community event.

Last week the Chronicle revealed how Cllr Ivor Wallace visited a a Limavady Cúchulainns' training session in the days following his controversial refusal to host a reception the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team.

At the time Mr Wallace had said he would not hold events for organisations “wedded to one side or the other” adding his focus would be on “community and voluntary organisations.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*