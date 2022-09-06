‘Debt, desperation and destitution’ for many this winter says Ballymoney CAP

A SENIOR member of Ballymoney Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has said that 'debt, desperation and destitution' will result for many families, as a direct result of the latest round of massive energy price hikes.

The hikes, affecting around 300,000 homes in NI, will take effect in October, just as winter sets in.

Gordon Robinson, CAP Office Manager in Ballymoney, says:

“Many local families living on a low income are already in a financial crisis due to widespread rising costs. The recently announced gas price rises on top of previous increases in the price of gas, electricity and oil - not to mention all the other price increases, will result in debt, desperation and in some cases, destitution for local people this winter.”

On August 26 SSE Airtricity announced that its gas prices will rise by 28.3%, with electricity prices going up by 35.4% from October 1.

Last Thursday (Sept 1) Electric Ireland followed suit announcing a 29% increase to kick in on the same date.

SSE Airtricity is the largest household gas supplier in NI with about 188,000 customers.

Electric Ireland has just over 100,000 customers in Northern Ireland

Both company’s cite the ongoing global energy crisis as the cause of the increases.

For the full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.