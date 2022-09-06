Air Ambulance called to Causeway Coast and Glens 275 times in five years

AIR Ambulance has been called out to Causeway Coast and Glens a total of 275 times in the five years of its existence, new figures have revealed.

In that time the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) have been tasked a total of 3093 occasions, according to the figures, released to coincide with Air Ambulance Week 2022 currently taking place this week (5 – 11 September) across the UK.

One of the patients was Simon Osborne from Ballymoney, who has become a fundraiser in the wake of his motorbike accident in January 2019.

Kerry Anderson of AANI said: “Simon was treated at scene by the HEMS team. Simon had life-changing injuries and spent 14 weeks in hospital, lost sight in one eye..."

