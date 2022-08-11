Summer of success for the Causeway Crew

THE Causeway Crew are a group of talented young people between the ages of 12 -25 who come together regularly to attend Building Communities Resource Centre’s Rock School and Creative Space Programme.

The aim of this Children in Need funded project is manifold; to develop and foster the self-esteem of young people with additional needs through the medium of music and the arts, increase communication and creativity skills and most importantly provide opportunities for socialising, friendship and fun!

After a turbulent couple of years with the pandemic, this exemplary group of young people have been determined to embrace every opportunity that has come their way and they have done this with enthusiasm, fervour and much dedication.

At the start of the Summer, The Causeway Crew performed a spectacular concert showcasing their skills in singing, dancing and Makaton to a delighted and much entertained audience.

However, their skills extend even further. In the middle of June, the group worked with Disability Sport NI.

Following practical training they received their certificates as fully accredited Boccia Leaders, and this qualifies them to assist in the delivery of the inclusive sport of Boccia in the Community. Additionally at the beginning of July, the Causeway Crew completed an intensive 3 day training course in Laughter Yoga.

This was delivered by ‘The Sunshine Project’ whereby the course focused on improving wellbeing through laughter exercises, breathing techniques and relaxation methods. Each member completed the training and were presented with their certificates at their Laughter Yoga Graduation ceremony. It is evident to see that this brilliant group of young people have risen to the challenge, overcome barriers and have succeeded in style! Well done Causeway Crew on all of your achievements!