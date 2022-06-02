Finlay appeals to local farmers to take responsibility and clean up their muck on roads

BALLYMONEY DUP Alderman John Finlay has expressed his concern about the state of some rural roads in the Ballymoney area and has called for urgent action.

Alderman Finlay said,

“A number of constituents have been in touch with me about the dirty conditions of roads such as Gracehill Road, Kingariff Road, Finvoy Road, Townhill Road and Loughabin Road. These are just a few examples of several rural roads in the general Ballymoney area where the extent of the mud, stones and other debris is so severe that it will cause a serious accident if action is not taken soon.

“I have been in touch with the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) Roads and the PSNI about the situation and I will continue to press them on this matter.

“I would also ask our local farmers to take some responsibility and to clean up where they can."

