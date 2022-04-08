Ballycastle named best place to live in NI by The Sunday Times

BALLYCASTLE has been named the Best Place to Live in Northern Ireland.

It is top of a list of three locations in the region chosen by The Sunday Times in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.



Of course it will come as no surprise to those who flock here all year round for the warm welcome, the beauty of the area and the friendliness of the people.



The comprehensive guide, which includes 70 locations, was released this morning and locals have embraced the accolade with pride.



The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.



Ballycastle (winner): This unspoilt fishing village is a real coastal town rather than a tourist honeypot, with a strong independent streak and a welcoming atmosphere. There’s a vibrant food scene, with everything from old-fashioned fish and chips at Morton’s by the harbour to tasty sourdough at Ursa Minor bakery. The mile-long beach and beautiful surroundings make it a blissful base for families.

Average house price: £169,000

Growth since 2020: 11%

The town came first before Helen's Bay and Derry.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live