Cuts unlikely to avert rates hike

ROCKETING inflation, pay hikes and revenue streams lost to the pandemic have left the local council needing an extra £5.9m to maintain its current level of service over the coming financial year.

And so, as Causeway Coast and Glens councillors prepare to strike rates for 2022/23, they are being asked to consider “efficiencies” in a bid to keep bills as close to last year's as possible.

Minutes of January's Finance Committee meeting describe the council's £5.9m “adverse position” as “a worst case scenario”.

Senior officer are working under the assumption it will reduce by at least 50 per cent.

