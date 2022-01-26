Man dies following Carrickfergus crash incident

Man dies following Carrickfergus crash incident
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A man, understood to have been from North Antrim, has died following an incident in Carrickfergus earlier today.

A number of emergency service including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland had attended the crash at the Knockagh Road in the town.

Independent Cllr Padraig McShane said: " This is a desperate tragedy and a desperate cross for this man's family to bear.

"And of course it's an extremely difficult time for his work colleagues. To them all I'd like to express my sincere sympathies at this very, very difficult time."

Police said the road is currently closed and motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354