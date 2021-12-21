David Tweed abuse victims town ‘outcast’ fears

AMANDA Brown, step-daughter of David Tweed, has spoken to The Chronicle about the fears she and her four sisters had of being made “outcasts” in their home town of Ballymoney, prior to speaking up about the years of sexual abuse they had been subjected too.

Ms Brown, who hasn't been back to Ballymoney, also spoke of intimidation, social media abuse and a nasty letter writer, they believed was from the local area.

But, she went on to say: “we have family and many friends in Ballymoney. It's our home town and always will be.”

The sisters also expressed disappointment at Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, “we feel massively let down, when the news broke they seemed to close ranks and protect him and his family.”

