PSNI quizzed over Taskforce tactics

Police have recorded a 60% drop in firearms incidents since deployment of anti-paramilitary unit , but DUP man has ‘accountability’ concerns

POLICE have accepted demands for a public meeting to discuss activities of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The request came form DUP members of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) concerned over the elite unit’s tactics in loyalist areas of Ballymoney and Coleraine.

Police say the Taskforce deployment in September 2020 was a response to human rights abuses carried out by UDA criminals.

And the intervention has coincided with a 60% reduction in violent firearms incidents, reflecting police determination to “get these ruthless individuals to stop terrorising local communities.”

