Daniel’s results outstanding

BALLYMONEY teenager Daniel Strong found that attending an open day at Northern Regional College was his first step to getting on track to attend university.

The Northern Regional College student is passionate about sports. When he discovered the opportunities for sports students at the College, he decided not to go down the A-level path like his older brother Adam, but to do a vocational course at the College’s Coleraine campus.



Daniel, a former deputy head boy at Ballymoney High School, achieved the highest possible grade while studying Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*