Causeway Hotel scoops seven hospitality awards!

THE team at The Causeway Hotel is extremely proud to announce that the hotel has been recognised with seven different awards for hospitality at the Irish Hotel Awards 2021.



A Causeway Hotel Marketing spokesperson said: “It is an outstanding local achievement, and we are delighted to be recognised for their hard work during these very challenging times.”



The dedicated Hotel team, under the management of HMS Hospitality Management Solutions, with over 50 years of experience, have adapted to the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic and have continued to provide guests with excellent customer service.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*