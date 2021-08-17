Ballymoney High School pleased with pupils’ excellent GCSE results

Ballymoney High School GCSE students who achieved 7 A* to C* or better including Maths and English pictured with Acting Principal Mr Bingham and Acting Vice Principal Mr Watson. WK33KC50BM

Ballymoney High School is celebrating the success of their Year 12 pupils this week.

Once again the school has achieved amazing results with over 94% gaining 5 or more A*-C grades and 75% gaining at least 7 grades in this benchmark.

Mr Jonny Bingham, Acting Principal of the school, congratulated all pupils on their results, emphasising the fact they have had to study at home for significant periods of time and complete exams in a very short timeframe.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*

