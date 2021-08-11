Ballymoney pair convert old coach into must see staycation bus

A view of inside the staycation bus which was converted by Matthew and James during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How does converting an old coach into a staycation bus sound?

Well, for two men who live just outside Ballymoney, they have just completed this very task.

Matthew Pollock and James Bleakly, who are former pupils at Coleraine Inst, put their spare time over lockdown to good use by turning an old coach into a new lease of life.

In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, Matthew explained that the original idea was to convert the coach into a campervan and go on a journey across Europe.

