Councillors agree tribute to emergency service personnel

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council will express ‘sincere appreciation’ for the thousands of people working in the emergency services.



Members unanimously agreed the gesture after a Notice of Motion at August's meeting of the full council on Tuesday.



The decision will see a specially designed flag flown over council HQ on September 9 – officially designated ‘Emergency Services Day.’



According to the organisers, around two million people work across the NHS and emergency services today, many of whom are volunteers, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

