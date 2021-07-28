Casey wins prestigious childcare award

THE exceptional achievements of Ballymoney student Casey Doran have been celebrated as she was awarded the prestigious Silver BTEC Award for Child, Health and Social Care Learner of the Year 2021.



The NRC student’s hard work and dedication was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards hosted online on July 7.



Casey, who is undertaking a BTEC Level 3 in Childcare, said she was “over the moon” to have been nominated for such a prestigious and competitive award.

