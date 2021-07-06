Somme anniversary commemorated in Dervock

Join the ‘Doc’ on his big walk
Bro Treasurer James McMaster and Bro Brian Kane Dervock LOL 534 bow their head in remembrance. 2127DVK7
DERVOCK Royal British Legion in partnership with ‘Dervock & District Community Association’ held a small ‘Act of Remembrance’ at Dervock War Memorial Garden on Thursday 1st July 2021.
Those assembled listened intently as the Rev Campbell Mulvenny; newly ordained minister of Dervock Presbyterian Church recounted the deeds and sacrifices of those who fought a manful fight at the ‘Battle of the Somme’ in July 1916, and especially the men of the 36th Ulster Division.
Commenting, D&DCA, Chair Frankie Cunningham said:
“He counselled for the significance of the ‘Battle of the Somme’ to be explained to our children – through youth ventures and through primary and secondary schools – adding that the essence of the words... ’Compassion, Loyalty and Friendship’ should be realised by the next generation.
