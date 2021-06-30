Sinn Féin MLA ‘grateful’ to local hospital staff

“I am as healthy as I have ever been” - MLA speaks after cardiac arrest

Sinn Féin MLA ‘grateful’ to local hospital staff

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan pictured in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has paid tribute to medics who cared for him after his recent cardiac arrest.

The Sinn Féin man suffered the medical emergency while undergoing routine hospital tests earlier this month.

Mr McGuigan, from Dunloy, told the Chronicle how his heart stopped while undergoing a procedure at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

He explained: “As I am sure everybody knows, I am big into the cycling and wear a heart monitor when on the bike.

