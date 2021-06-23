Covid outbreak at Leaney PS

CHILDREN from four classes at the Leaney PS were told NOT to come into school yesterday (Monday) after multiple pupils have tested positive for Covid.



This news, affecting up to a 100 children, comes just days after residents in certain areas of Ballymoney were contacted by the PHA (Public Health Agency) in relation to “probable” cases of Delta Variant in the town.



For parents and teachers at the Leaney Sunday unfolded as one case of Covid after another being confirmed.



Speaking via social media on Sunday morning a school spokesperson revealed that a case in Year 2 had been reported to them.

