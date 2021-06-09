Brave wee Ollie pops

A YOUNG Ballymoney mum has talked of her difficult journey these past two years, after her young son was born with a number of very rare and very serious health conditions.



Brave Oliver Beverland, known to his loving mum Vicky Blair as wee ‘Ollie pops’, was born in 2019 with a rare condition called Twisted Malrotation Bowel.



Surgeons corrected this, but then further digestive tract complications emerged that kept Oliver 257 straight days in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.



Vicky, from Glebside, has been with him every step of his difficult journey.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*