Brave wee Ollie pops

Mum thanks ‘amazing’ staff after son’s 257 days in children’s hospital

Vicky Blair along with brave wee Oliver, who will be two this Friday and his big brother Carson. WK23-SM-002

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A YOUNG Ballymoney mum has talked of her difficult journey these past two years, after her young son was born with a number of very rare and very serious health conditions.

Brave Oliver Beverland, known to his loving mum Vicky Blair as wee ‘Ollie pops’, was born in 2019 with a rare condition called Twisted Malrotation Bowel.

Surgeons corrected this, but then further digestive tract complications emerged that kept Oliver 257 straight days in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Vicky, from Glebside, has been with him every step of his difficult journey.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

