Ballycastle and Waterfoot among Green Coast Award winners

PORTSTEWART Strand is without a Blue Flag this summer because of a “financial decision” by beach owners the National Trust.
Last week a list of eight beaches awarded Blue Flags was announced by the scheme's administrators.
Among them are Benone, Downhill and Castlerock, plus West Strand and Whiterocks in Portrush.
To gain a Blue Flag, beaches must dem onstrate a four-year record of “excellent” water quality.
And samples at Portstewart have continued to measure up.
