£2.2m refurb for ‘The Robinson’

A MASSIVE £2.2m refurbishment of the Robinson Hospital will see the complete modernisation of the much loved 90 year old Ballymoney facility.



The proposal for the refurbishment was approved by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) at a meeting of the board last Thursday morning and has now moved to the consultation phase.



‘The Robinson,’ on Newell Road, currently provides inpatient rehabilitation for people, either following fracture surgery or for further assessment following an acute hospital admission, with palliative needs also catered for.



The project involves reconfiguring the existing facility to provide 16 in patient beds, with en-suite facilities and the comprehensive updating of all areas.

