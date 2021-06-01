‘Desperate’ unionists in flag policy change

A COUNCIL committee has voted in favour of flying the union flag over council buildings 365 days per year.



But it was a proposal that one Sinn Féin member said signalled unionism's growing ‘desperation.’



The debate that predictably divided the chamber along sectarian lines was conducted by Cloonavin's Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday evening.



The motion was proposed by DUP group leader Aaron Callan, prompted by guidance issued by Westminster's Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

