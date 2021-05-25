Councillors approve Bushmills tribute to ‘legend’ Bobby Greer

Dunderave pitches look set to be re-named by councillors

Councillors approve Bushmills tribute to ‘legend’ Bobby Greer

Bushmills ‘legend’ Bobby Greer who died last November.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have agreed in principle to upgrade sports facilities in Bushmills and rename them in memory of local ‘legend’ Bobby Greer.

Though the move will depend on cost and ratification by the full council, members of Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee backed a motion tabled by DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop on Tuesday evening.

Bobby Greer, who died in November last year, was described as a man who dedicated his life to football and his community.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Brakes on the NW200

The future of the NW200 will be drastically impacted if a council rescue package is not delivered.

Brakes on the NW200

Model Care Home £500,000 refurb

Jane Bell, Regional Manager, Fraser Brice, Director of the Model Group NI and Lyndsay McNeill, Manager of the Model Care Home, pictured outside the home, and all very excited.

Model Care Home £500,000 refurb

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354