“She was such a character and we all just had so much respect for her too”

Tributes paid to popular teacher Edwina

Staff and pupils of Our Lady of Lourdes School line Castle Street as the funeral procession for their teacher Mrs Edwina Beattie passes by. WK21-AM-001

TRIBUTES have been paid to popular Ballymoney English teacher, Edwina Beattie who passed away suddenly last week.

Mrs Beattie, from Millgrange in the town, was reported missing last Wednesday morning (May 12), with her body being subsequently discovered later that day in the Portrush area following a multi agency search that included HM Coast Guard, PSNI, Community Rescue Service and RNLI.

Edwina is the wife of popular Ballymoney historian Keith.

