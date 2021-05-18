Mayor’s centenary presentation to Ballymoney Soroptimists

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has presented the Ballymoney and District Club of Soroptimist International with a special civic gift to mark the organisation’s 100th anniversary.



The token of congratulations is part of Council’s NI 100 programme of events which will honour those who celebrate their 100th birthday in Northern Ireland’s centenary year.



Presenting the framed certificate in Ballymoney’s Riverside Park, where 25 trees marking the Soroptimist Centenary were recently planted, Alderman Fielding said: “This anniversary is a very special occasion and as Mayor of the Borough I would like to thank all members past and present.

