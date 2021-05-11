Mayor presents Dervock RBL with centenary certificate on VE Day

Mayor Mark Fielding, his wife Mayoress Phyliss Fielding, George Black MBE, Yvonne Quigg Standard Bearer, and others gathered at Dervock War Memorial to mark VE Day.

Staff Reporter

DERVOCK marked VE Day last Saturday (May 8) with a short; but special service in the village, with a wreath being laid by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens (CC&G).

Though muted, due to government restrictions regarding COVID19, for many this is a day that symbolizes hope for all communities.

On Tuesday May 8 1945 hostilities ceased against the forces of European fascism led by German dictator Adolf Hitler, which later became known at VE or Victory in Europe Day.

