Council hosts special service to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary

Mayor Mark Fielding and Mayoress Mrs Phyllis Fielding pictured with First Minister Rt Hon Arlene Foster MLA

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a special church service at St Patrick’s in Coleraine ahead of Northern Ireland’s Centenary.

The event, organised as part of the Council’s NI 100 programme, took place on Sunday 2nd May 2021.

First Minister Rt Hon Arlene Foster MLA, Lord- Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar and Lord- Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell were among the dignitaries in attendance.

