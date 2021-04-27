Events strategy delayed for further consultation

A COUNCIL committee has refused to endorse a new strategy for conducting tourism events until members have the opportunity to quiz the report's authors.



The decision to delay approval was taken by Cloonavin's Leisure and Development committee on Tuesday evening.



The authors of the ‘review of the delivery and strategic approach for the development and future management of tourism events’ urged the council to funnel resources towards four or five high-quality ‘signature events each season instead of spreading cash thinly among dozens of small-scale, community affairs.



Consultant firm Blue Sail also suggested establishing an ambitious new food-focused festival to run alongside the Auld Lammas Fair, Stendhal Festival and the Atlantic Sessions.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*