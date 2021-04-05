Two rescues at Portrush Harbour

Emergency services responded to a call on Sunday evening shortly before 6pm to reports of a man in the Harbour.

Portrush inshore lifeboat was launched who recovered the casualty who then was handed over to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

PSNI and Coleraine HM Coastguard also attended the incident.

It was the second incident of its kind in a 24 hour period.

In the early hours of Easter Sunday morning at approximately 1am, Portrush inshore lifeboat recovered a casualty in the same area who was also handed over to NIAS.