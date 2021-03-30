Ballymoney U3A welcomes funding to help people ‘acutely’ affected by COVID

Ballymoney U3A welcomes funding to help people ‘acutely’ affected by COVID

Geoffrey Robinson, Marie Heggarty, Pat McAllister, John Pinkerton, Marion McDowell, Irene Munnis and Liz marsh, pictured at The Holmes Memorial Hall , during a Warm Well and Connected event

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY U3A has received funding from the Dept. of Communities and the Dept. of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, targetted at people acutely affected by COVID.

Funding was managed by the Northern Area Community Network( NACN) with additional funding which enabled Bu3a to run 2 Zoom sessions and hire a speaker and packs were provided for distribution to members.

The packs comprised a warm hat, gloves, scarf and socks together with recreational material, puzzle books, colouring books and useful pens and pencils aimed at helping to alleviate stress, loneliness and boredom.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Stay safe this Easter

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354