£500,000 facelift for Ballintoy’s historical Church

Rector’s delight as top architect on board for building restoration project

£500,000 facelift for Ballintoy’s historical Church

Ballintoy church needs a facelift as the flaking paint on the tower suggests.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

ONE of the north coast's most beautiful, historic and strikingly located churches is to get a £500,000 facelift, The Chronicle can exclusively reveal.

Ballintoy Church of Ireland parish team are working with one of Northern Ireland top architects on what will be “a very involved project.”

The team is meeting on site this morning (Tuesday, March 30) with award winning Ballymoney architect Johann Muldoon and potential funders, to plan the way ahead.

Church Rector Rev. Patrick Barton told the Chronicle he is delighted that that Ms Muldoon is helping drive the project forward.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Stay safe this Easter

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354