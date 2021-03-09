Murdered man's blood was found on boot of lover's husband - court heard

A BALLYMONEY man allegedly beaten to death over an extra-marital affair suffered a broken arm, leg and eye socket, the High Court has heard.



Prosecutors also claimed Steven Peck's blood was found on the boot of his lover's husband.



Details emerged as a Judge granted bail to two of the men accused of the murder in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.



Mr Peck (33) was discovered with a serious head injury near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on January 3 this year. He died six days later.

