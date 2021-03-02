Nadine breaks barriers during 24hour spin challenge

Nadine breaks barriers during 24hour spin challenge

Riada Tri Club Member Nadine Morris.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY woman has spoken of her immense pride after participating in a 24 hour spin challenge.

Nadine Morris, who is originally from Ballymena, started pedalling on Friday morning and came to a finish on Saturday.

Speaking to The Chronicle, the former Dunclug College pupil insists she had to ‘break through barriers’ to complete the challenge.

“My routine was four sections of five hours with my partner Matthew doing the extra one hour in between,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354