‘Unbelievable omission’ Dunseverick Ulster-Scots poet walking video snub

DUNSEVERICK'S very own Ulster-Scots poet has not been included in a new Ulster-Scots walking video about Dunseverick it has emerged.



'Dunseverick' is one of the five walks featured in the newly released 'Danders Aroon Northern Ireland with Graham Little' produced by NPE media with the support of the Ulster-Scots Agency.



Chronicle Journalist Alan Millar said: “Having had the pleasure of editing the re-published version of John McKinley of Dunseverick's poems in 2014, to feature an Ulster-Scots walk, without even mentioning his name, seems a quite unbelievable omission.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*