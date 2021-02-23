Sinn Fein chairperson left ‘embarrassed’ by Irish language ‘snub’

THE chair of an influential council committee has described as ‘embarrassing’ a walk out by unionist members during a presentation by an Irish language advocacy group.



Representatives form Conradh na Gaeilge appeared before the Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday to discuss the council's obligations to Irish speakers.



While some members were in council's Cloonavin chamber as usual, others attended remotely via video conferencing software.



Only after the presentation had concluded did Sinn Féin Chair Dermott Nicholl reveal that a number of members had either left the chamber or switched off their online connections.

