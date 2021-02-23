‘End of an Era’ as Cross and Passion sisters leave Ballycastle

‘End of an Era’ as Cross and Passion sisters leave Ballycastle

The Cross and Passion Sisters have marked the end of an era

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE 'end of an era' was marked recently in Ballycastle as the Cross and Passion Sisters, who founded the school of the same name, decided to close their convent in the parish.

Members of the community have said the Sisters will be “greatly missed” as they recalled fond memories of each Sister.

The milestone was marked by a mass last weekend celebrated by the Bishop of Down and Connor, The Most Reverend Noel Treanor.

According to a report in 'The Irish Catholic' newspaper, the decision to leave was a “natural progression” for the Sisters, who have not been involved with the school for several years.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354