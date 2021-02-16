History made as Ballymoney's Sue Pinkerton appointed High Sheriff

Mrs Sue Pinkerton, the new High Sheriff of Antrim.

BALLYMONEY woman Mrs Sue Pinkerton has said she is 'extremely honoured' to have been appointed High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2021.

In so doing Mrs Pinkerton, together with husband John have made history, being the first couple both to have held the position.

Mrs Pinkerton, a solicitor and Notary Public, with Anderson, Gillan, Barr incorporating John W. Pinkerton and Son, in Ballymoney, took over from Rupert Cramsie a few weeks ago.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

