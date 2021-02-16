Glens Social Club continuing with community efforts during pandemic

THE Glens Social Club, like many others, have not met up with their members since March 2020 to enjoy their dinner and entertainment due to the Covid restrictions.



They have, however, been kept very busy since last October.



Due to the age and health of some of their members, many have been isolating alone and anxious in their own homes.



In October the committee got together and decided over the winter months something needed to be done.

