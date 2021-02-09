Vice Chancellor grilled over course transfers

Ulster University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Bartholomew.

ULSTER University's new Vice Chancellor found himself in the firing line when a long scheduled presentation to councillors coincided with news Health Science courses would not be transferred to Coleraine.

On Tuesday the University announced that Londonderry's Magee campus had been chosen over Coleraine to host undergrad courses like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, radiography, radiotherapy, speech therapy and podiatry.

Management said the decision reflected benefits presented by co-location with the city's planned school of medicine plus nursing and paramedic practice courses.

But the move represented a u-turn on a 2018 decision to transfer the courses from Jordanstown to Coleraine.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

