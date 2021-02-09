Save our rural schools, Minister!

FFA writes to Peter Weir demanding DUP policy u-turn

Save our rural schools, Minister!

Barnish PS

John Fillis

Reporter:

John Fillis

Email:

editor@thechronicle.uk.com

A LOCALLY based farming pressure group has called on the Education Minister to halt the planned closures of rural schools.

Farmers For Action says that it has campaigned for the retention of such schools as Ballyhackett in Castlerock and Barnish in Ballycastle.

And they have written to DUP Minister Peter Weir this week calling on him perform a policy u-turn or face the consequences at the ballot box.

FFA’s Steering Committee member Sean McAuley asks, ‘How much more do rural communities have to suffer, yet still deliver the very food that Mr Weir and many of his top civil servant club supporters eat during this pandemic, Brexit, climate change and abysmal farm gate prices.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354